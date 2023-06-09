article

Houston police are investigating following a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Friday evening.

Officials said the shooting occurred on the 12700 block of Dublin, near Dunlap.

When officers arrived, officials said they found an adult male with at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Preliminary information revealed that there was some kind of ongoing dispute at the apartment complex.

Police stated that during the dispute, there was an exchange of gunfire and that's when the victim was struck.

Two suspects fled the location, police said.

Authorities said they are talking with witnesses and looking for surveillance video.

If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.