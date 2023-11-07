Police say a 41-year-old man was shot to death during a get-together at a home in northwest Houston.

The shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Spring Valley Road.

Police say a helicopter was first to arrive, saw a vehicle leaving the scene and followed it until it was stopped by another unit. Authorities say they found some witnesses in the vehicle.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Spring Valley.

At the home, an officer arrived and found a man shot. Family members were already attempting CPR, and the officer helped until the Houston Fire Department arrived, police say. The man did not survive his injuries.

According to police, a get-together was being held at the home, and two men who knew each other were involved in the shooting.

Police say none of the witnesses reported seeing an argument before one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other in chest.

Police believe they know who was involved, and they were searching for the shooter.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.