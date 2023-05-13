Houston police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man his ex-girlfriend was with early Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 6300 block of Beverly Hill Street.

Police say a man was in a vehicle with a female acquaintance when her ex-boyfriend came up, confronted him and got him out of the car. Police say there was a fight, and then the ex-boyfriend shot the other man.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly shooting.

Authorities say the wounded man’s friends drove him to a nearby psychiatric hospital thinking that it was a general hospital. The nurses there tried to help the man before HFD arrived to transport him to another hospital, officials say.

The man did not survive his injuries.

Police believe they will be able to identify the shooter. The investigation is ongoing.