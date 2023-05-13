One man was killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting at a Houston park.

Officers responded to a call around 10:42 p.m. Friday and found the two men in a car that had crashed into a tree in the 9600 block of Maxroy Street near Ferguson Way.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Police believe the shooting actually occurred at Lincoln Park nearby. The two men then left in the car, going through some yards before crashing into the tree, police say.

Houston police investigate after two men were found shot on Maxroy Street.

One man died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and is expected to survive. Police say they appear to be in their 20s or 30s.

SUGGESTED: Alleged shrimp boat bandit arrested, caught on camera stealing boat

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting. Police believe three Hispanic males in a black Toyota Camry were also at the park. They have not been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.