A man was shot on Hillcroft Street in Houston on Sunday. Police arrived at the scene around 9 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say they discovered a blood trail that led them to a witness who had found the victim on the second floor of the building. The witness helped move the injured man to the parking lot before calling 911.

Emergency responders transported the victim to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. His condition remains unknown.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers or the Major Assaults Division of the Houston Police Department.