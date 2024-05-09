A male who entered someone else's apartment in north Houston was shot to death early Thursday morning, police say.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of W. Gulf Bank Road.

Police say two people were standing outside of their apartment when a younger male walked past them without saying anything and entered their apartment.

Police say they forcibly removed him from the apartment and a disturbance ensued, leading the person who lives there to shoot the younger male in the chest. He died at the scene.

According to police, the person who fired the shots and the witness are in custody and cooperating with the investigation.