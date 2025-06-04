West Houston: 23-year-old arrested in deadly Long Point Road shooting
HOUSTON - A man has been arrested in a west Houston shooting that left one woman dead and a man injured.
Arrest in Long Point Road shooting
Long Point Road shooting (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)
What we know:
On Wednesday, Houston Police announced the arrest of 23-year-old Rodney Johnson.
Officials say he is charged with murder for the shooting death of 37-year-old Keisha Warren and the wounding of a 40-year-old man.
The shooting happened on May 6 at about 11 p.m. Officers were called to 7550 Long Point Road, near Antoine Drive.
When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
The woman, now identified as Warren, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Police say Johnson was identified as a suspect in their investigation. He was reportedly arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Harris County Jail.
What we don't know:
There is no information regarding a possible motive or if anyone involved in this shooting knew each other beforehand.
The Source: Houston Police Department and previous FOX 26 reporting.