West Houston: 23-year-old arrested in deadly Long Point Road shooting

A man has been arrested in a west Houston shooting that left one woman dead and a man injured.

Arrest in Long Point Road shooting

What we know:

On Wednesday, Houston Police announced the arrest of 23-year-old Rodney Johnson.

Officials say he is charged with murder for the shooting death of 37-year-old Keisha Warren and the wounding of a 40-year-old man.

The shooting happened on May 6 at about 11 p.m. Officers were called to 7550 Long Point Road, near Antoine Drive.

When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

The woman, now identified as Warren, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police say Johnson was identified as a suspect in their investigation. He was reportedly arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Harris County Jail.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding a possible motive or if anyone involved in this shooting knew each other beforehand.

