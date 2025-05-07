The Brief A woman was found dead with gunshot wounds near Long Point Road and Woodvine Drive by police. Officers were called to a locksmith business where a man was also found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital. HPD Lieutenant Willkens believes the two were shot near Long Point and Woodvine, but the man was able to run for help.



Houston police are investigating after a woman was found dead, and a man shot multiple times in the Spring Branch East area late Tuesday night.

Long Point Road deadly shooting

What we know:

Lieutenant Willkens reports officers were responding to a shooting call and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at a locksmith business on Long Point road.

Officials began life-saving measures, and he was taken to a hospital in unknown condition by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

Houston police searched the area and found a woman two blocks away near Woodvine Drive dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Lt. Willkens believes the two were near the intersection of Long Point and Woodvine when they were shot at. He says the man was able to leave the location and get help from a worker at the business he was found at.

Investigators are at the scene to try to look at surveillance video and collect evidence.

What we don't know:

At this time, we don't know if there was one suspect or multiple. Officers are also unable to say if it was a drive-by shooting or if the shooter was on foot.