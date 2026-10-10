Houston shooting: At least 2 shot, woman assaulted after ramming multiple cars on Selinsky Road

The Brief At least two people were shot, and a woman was assaulted after ramming vehicles late Friday night. According to Houston police, the incident occurred on Selinsky Drive in southeast Houston. When authorities arrived, they found a large crowd with one woman who had been assaulted, a man inside a vehicle with multiple bullet holes, and a gunshot victim across the street from the shooting.



At least two people were shot, and a woman was assaulted after ramming vehicles late Friday night.

What we know:

According to Houston police, the incident occurred on Selinsky Drive in southeast Houston.

When authorities arrived, they found a large crowd with one woman who had been assaulted, a man inside a vehicle with multiple bullet holes, and a gunshot victim across the street from the shooting.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed the incident started with an assault between the man and woman, who authorities said were in some type of relationship.

That's when, according to authorities, the woman started to ram all the vehicles at the location.

Officials said one of those vehicle owners left the location and came back with more people and continued to assault the woman.

Police said as that assault was happening, a group got into a shooting incident with another group, which caused an innocent bystander across the street to get struck twice by gunfire in the leg area.

Houston police said they received information about an additional gunshot victim.

Charges were filed against the woman and the man who brought additional people to the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities said it's unclear what led to the man and woman getting into an argument.

Officials did not provide a condition on the additional gunshot victim.

It's unclear what charges were filed against the woman and the man who brought additional people to the scene.