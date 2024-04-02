An innocent bystander was struck by gunfire during a shootout in a Houston neighborhood, police say.

Officers responded to the 7800 block of Tierwester around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a notification from ShotSpotter, a gunfire detection system.

Authorities found a man who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police say they searched an apartment complex and found multiple units and vehicles with bullet holes. They also located shell casings.

According to police, it appears that multiple people were involved in a shootout, when an innocent bystander was struck by gunfire.

There is no description of the suspects at this time.