One man is dead after a possible confrontation outside his home in southeast Houston early Saturday morning.

According to Houston Police Department Lieutenant Willkens, 37-year-old Osvaldo Casas was found by his pregnant wife suffering gunshot wounds at their home in the 600 block of Loper Street.

CRIME: 73-year-old man becomes victim of fatal hit and run while crossing street in his motorized wheelchair

Lt. Willkens reports that on Thursday night, Casas's car was vandalized, which was reported to police on Friday. Late Friday night, the neighbors called the family to tell them a black truck matching the description from the vandalism incident was in the neighborhood.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Osvaldo Casas (Courtesy of Cosas' family)

Casas went outside to look around and confront whoever it was, police say. When he went out, the family and neighbors heard gunshots.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to HPD, he was shot at the end of the street and came back to his house before he collapsed. His wife attempted CPR, but Casas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Courtesy of OnScene Houston

Casas' family tells FOX 26 he was a family man and a good father. He and his wife were excited to welcome their baby boy into the world and recently had a gender reveal.

Houston police are continuing to investigate the shooting.