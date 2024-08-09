Some of Erasmo Perez's family members are seeing what's left of his motorized wheelchair thrown in a dumpster.

"I just saw it for the first time," said Erasmo's son David Perez. "The shirt he wore is in there too it's heartbreaking it hurts a lot of emotions going on with my family."

A stroke left the 73-year-old father and grandfather partially paralyzed.

"He was always a worker and made sure he always provided for his family," David said.

6 am Thursday morning August 8. Erasmo did what he does most mornings at around 6 am. Head to the nearby McDonald's inside Walmart for breakfast.

"That was the highlight of his day," his son said.

But he didn't make it. While crossing the intersection of Southmore and Shaver in Pasadena, he was struck by a black truck.

"It was a blow I didn't grasp it at first," David said.

He was at work when his brother called saying their father was gone.

"I didn't understand what he meant by that," said David.

Police told the family Erasmo was dragged some 200 feet before the driver took off.

"He was tortured that's the way I feel," said David. "He was dragged like an animal. It was an inhumane thing to do to another human being."

David Perez has this to say to the driver who left his father to die in the road,

"You took something away from his family. You're going to have to live with this for the rest of your life. Mark my words you will get caught," he said.

Anyone with any information should contact the Pasadena Police Department at 713-477-1221.