Harris County 15-year-old hit by vehicle while riding bike, constable says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County officials are at the scene after a juvenile was hit while riding a bike in near The Woodlands.
Constable Mark Herman reports authorities were called to the 6000 block of West Rayford Road near the Alexan Auburn Apartments after a 15-year-old was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle.
The condition of the teen is unknown at this time.
Harris County Precinct 4 officials are investigating.