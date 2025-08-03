Several detained after shots fired during northeast Houston house party, officials say

The Brief Deputies were called to Hopper Road early Sunday for a report of shots fired in the area. Officials at the scene allegedly saw someone firing rounds in a fenced area during a party. No one was reported hurt by the gunfire. One person was hospitalized for a different reason.



Several people were reportedly detained after authorities heard and saw gunshots during a Houston house party.

Houston Hopper Road shooting: Shots fired during house party

What we know:

Harris County authorities were called to the 4900 block of Hopper Road, near the Eastex Freeway, at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to a lieutenant at the scene, officials got a call about gunshots in the area. Deputies at the scene allegedly heard shots fired in the air when they arrived.

Officials reportedly saw a "large party" at the scene and a person firing shots in a fenced area.

More units were called to the scene and, as people were leaving the party, more gunshots were heard.

Several people were detained at the scene, and officials say several guns were recovered.

No one was believed to be shot. One person was taken to a hospital for an unrelated injury.

What we don't know:

Officials have not specified who or how many people were detained.

It's not clear if anyone will be charged for this incident.