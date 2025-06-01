West Houston: Shooting outside hotel kills one, injures another, officials say
HOUSTON - One person is dead, another is injured, and one person was detained following a shooting in west Harris County late Saturday night, according to officials.
West Harris County: Hotel shooting near Highway 6
What we know:
At about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Harris County deputies were called to the intersection of Highway 6 and Clay Road.
When they arrived at the scene, they found three males.
According to Harris County Sgt. Pinkins, the group were initially at a hotel about a mile away. They reportedly got into a confrontation with at least one other person who then shot at their vehicle.
The group fled to Highway 6 and Clay to escape the shooting.
Officials say one person was pronounced deceased at the scene where deputies were called to.
One of the other males was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The third person was detained at the scene.
What we don't know:
No one involved in this case has been identified at this time. The only information available about the suspect is that he was a male wearing dark-colored clothes and a mask.
It's not clear why one of the victims was detained by deputies.
The Source: OnScene and Sgt. Pinkins with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.