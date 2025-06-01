West Houston: Shooting outside hotel kills one, injures another, officials say

The Brief Deputies were called late Saturday night to Highway 6 and Clay Road. Deputies learned the victims fled from a nearby hotel after someone shot at their vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was detained at the scene.



One person is dead, another is injured, and one person was detained following a shooting in west Harris County late Saturday night, according to officials.

West Harris County: Hotel shooting near Highway 6

What we know:

At about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Harris County deputies were called to the intersection of Highway 6 and Clay Road.

When they arrived at the scene, they found three males.

According to Harris County Sgt. Pinkins, the group were initially at a hotel about a mile away. They reportedly got into a confrontation with at least one other person who then shot at their vehicle.

The group fled to Highway 6 and Clay to escape the shooting.

Officials say one person was pronounced deceased at the scene where deputies were called to.

One of the other males was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The third person was detained at the scene.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this case has been identified at this time. The only information available about the suspect is that he was a male wearing dark-colored clothes and a mask.

It's not clear why one of the victims was detained by deputies.