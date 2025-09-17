Houston: Man found shot to death in Greenspoint area hotel; suspect working with detectives, police say

The Brief The shooting was reported Tuesday at a hotel by Beltway 8 and the North Freeway. Police say the identified shooter is working with detectives. Anyone with information can contact HPD.



Detectives are investigating a man's death after he was found shot in a north Houston hotel room. According to police, the person who shot the man is cooperating in the investigation.

Houston hotel shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported on Tuesday at about noon. Police were called to a hotel at 6 North Sam Houston Parkway East, by the North Freeway.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in a hotel room. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the shooter has been identified, and the person is working with authorities.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. Police say the victim was 43 years old.

There is no information on what led up to this incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.