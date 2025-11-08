Woman shot by suspect while in vehicle in northwest Harris County, sheriff says
HOUSTON - A woman is in a hospital and another person is in custody after someone shot at a vehicle in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff.
Harris County crime: FM-529 shooting
What we know:
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooting happened near FM-529 and Glen Chase Drive, near Highway 6 North.
Allegedly, a male suspect with a shotgun shot toward a vehicle, striking a female passenger inside.
The woman was taken to a hospital and is said to be in fair condition.
One person was reportedly detained near the scene.
What we don't know:
Other details are not available at this time.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.