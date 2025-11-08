Expand / Collapse search
Developing

Woman shot by suspect while in vehicle in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

Published  November 8, 2025 10:09am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • An armed suspect allegedly shot at a vehicle on FM-529.
    • Officials say a passenger in the vehicle was shot and taken to a hospital.
    • The victim is expected to recover, and one person has been detained.

HOUSTON - A woman is in a hospital and another person is in custody after someone shot at a vehicle in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff.

Harris County crime: FM-529 shooting

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooting happened near FM-529 and Glen Chase Drive, near Highway 6 North.

Allegedly, a male suspect with a shotgun shot toward a vehicle, striking a female passenger inside.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is said to be in fair condition.

One person was reportedly detained near the scene.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Crime and Public SafetyHoustonHarris County