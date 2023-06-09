article

The Houston Police Department is investigating after two people were taken to the hospital following an evening shooting.

Authorities said they were called out to the 14200 block of Gulf Freeway on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman shot.

The victims were taken to the hospital and said to be in critical condition.

Police said officers later learned the shooting actually took place on the 12700 block of Algongquin.

Following the shooting, the victims drove to the location to call for help.

Police said preliminary information is there was some kind of argument with family members, there was an exchange of gunfire, and the two victims were struck.

Officials are checking on the victims' status at the hospital.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact Houston police or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.