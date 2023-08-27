Houston shooting: Elderly woman killed by suspect on Dewalt Street

article

Authorities are investigating after an elderly woman was killed in Houston on Sunday night.

Detective Lee Kaufman with the Houston Police Department Homicide Division said the incident occurred in the 2100 block of Dewalt.

Officials stated an elderly woman was found dead on the scene and the suspect is in custody

Kaufman stated some family members of the shooter went to a nearby police station and said they saw the suspect shoot the elderly woman.

No other details have been released by authorities.

