Harris County: Shooting near North Freeway; suspect drives off, officials say
HOUSTON - Deputies are looking for a suspect who reportedly shot and injured someone in north Harris County.
Harris County: Dominion Park Drive shooting
(Photo courtesy: Mark Herman, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable)
What we know:
The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Dominion Park Drive near the North Freeway.
Precinct 4 constables are helping the Harris County Sheriff's Office at the scene, and they are asking others to avoid the area.
Officials say a victim at the scene has been given a tourniquet, and he is being treated by paramedics.
The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a black Cadillac sedan and was last seen going east on the freeway.
What we don't know:
No one has been identified at this time, and the motive behind the shooting is unclear.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman