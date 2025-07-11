Harris County: Shooting near North Freeway; suspect drives off, officials say

The Brief Deputies were called to Dominion Park Drive on Friday evening. A male victim was treated at the scene. The suspect reportedly drove off in a black Cadillac sedan.



Deputies are looking for a suspect who reportedly shot and injured someone in north Harris County.

Harris County: Dominion Park Drive shooting

(Photo courtesy: Mark Herman, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable)

What we know:

The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Dominion Park Drive near the North Freeway.

Precinct 4 constables are helping the Harris County Sheriff's Office at the scene, and they are asking others to avoid the area.

Officials say a victim at the scene has been given a tourniquet, and he is being treated by paramedics.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a black Cadillac sedan and was last seen going east on the freeway.

What we don't know:

No one has been identified at this time, and the motive behind the shooting is unclear.