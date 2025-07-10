Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Southeast Houston convenience store, police say

The Brief A man was found shot Wednesday on Sunflower and Coffee Streets. He was later pronounced deceased. Police say the shooting happened during an altercation at a nearby convenience store. The suspect was found in a hospital with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.



A man has been arrested for a deadly shooting that happened in southeast Houston on Wednesday evening, police say.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Man dies after shooting in Southeast Houston, police say

Houston shooting near Coffee, Sunflower Streets: Suspect arrested

What we know:

Houston police announced the arrest of 22-year-old Daniel Tevante Comick on Thursday. Police say he has been charged with murder for the death of a 56-year-old man.

The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday at a convenience store parking lot on Bellfort Avenue and Cullen Boulevard. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, the victim was shot during an altercation at the store.

Police were called to the scene, and they reportedly found the victim nearby in the 8200 block of Coffee Street. The man was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

Officers identified Comick as the suspect. Police say Comick was found at a local hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound that's believed to have been self-inflicted.

Comick was reportedly detained without incident. Police say the Harris County District Attorney's Office was contacted, and Comick was charged and arrested.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified at this time. His identity will be verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.