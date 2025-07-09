Man dies after shooting in Southeast Houston, police say

The Brief A man was found shot on Sunflower and Coffee Streets. A man was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased. Police believe the shooting happened during an altercation at a nearby convenience store.



A man has died after a shooting in Southeast Houston on Thursday, according to police.

Houston shooting near Coffee, Sunflower Streets

What we know:

At about 6 p.m., police were called to the 8200 block of Coffee Street, near Cullen Boulevard and Sunflower Street.

According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, officers at the scene found a man in a vehicle who suffered a gunshot wound.

Police reported on X that the victim has since been pronounced deceased.

Based on the investigation so far, police believe the man was shot during an altercation at a convenience store on Cullen and Bellfort Avenue.

The suspect possibly fled the scene in a white Honda.

What we don't know:

No one has been identified at this time.

No suspect description is available. While it's believed the suspect fled in a Honda, that hasn't been confirmed.