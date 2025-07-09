Man dies after shooting in Southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON - A man has died after a shooting in Southeast Houston on Thursday, according to police.
Houston shooting near Coffee, Sunflower Streets
What we know:
At about 6 p.m., police were called to the 8200 block of Coffee Street, near Cullen Boulevard and Sunflower Street.
According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, officers at the scene found a man in a vehicle who suffered a gunshot wound.
Police reported on X that the victim has since been pronounced deceased.
Based on the investigation so far, police believe the man was shot during an altercation at a convenience store on Cullen and Bellfort Avenue.
The suspect possibly fled the scene in a white Honda.
What we don't know:
No one has been identified at this time.
No suspect description is available. While it's believed the suspect fled in a Honda, that hasn't been confirmed.
The Source: Houston Police Department