Overnight shooting outside southwest Houston club injures two men, one critically, police say

An overnight shooting in southwest Houston sent two men to the hospital, and Houston Police are calling on the public to provide any information on what happened.

Houston crime: Club Creek Drive shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 3 a.m. Saturday outside a club on Club Creek Drive, near West Sam Houston and Beechnut Street.

HPD Lt. Khan says the club itself was closed at the time. The only people still inside were employees.

When police arrived at the scene, two men were found with gunshot wounds. One of them is said to be in critical condition, and the other is in stable condition.

What we don't know:

No one has been identified at this time. The critically injured victim is said to be between 25–30 years old, and the other is said to be about 40 years old.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Major Assaults Division: 713-308-8800

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)