Houston Cline Street shooting: Jury to review case in which shooter claims self-defense

A Harris County jury will determine whether the person who shot and killed a woman on Wednesday will be charged, according to Houston Police.

The backstory:

The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3400 block of Cline Street, near Hirsch Road and Clinton Drive.

Police say a woman was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

The alleged shooter reportedly stayed at the scene and claimed the shooting was out of self-defense.

What we know:

According to an update from HPD, the shooter claimed he let the woman into his home, but "she was acting aggressively and started damaging his property."

Allegedly, the shooter said he got into an altercation with the woman and called 911. The woman left the home while he was on the phone, walked to the back porch where her personal property was, and allegedly came back with a weapon.

The shooter said he also went to get a weapon and fired when the woman pointed her weapon at him.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. Police say the deceased woman was 23 years old, but she will be named pubically until her family is notified about her passing.

There is no information available about the relationship between those involved in this incident.

What you can do:

Anyone who has more information on this case can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)