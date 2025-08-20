Woman killed in Houston Fifth Ward shooting; shooter claims self-defense, police say
HOUSTON - A suspect is claiming self-defense for a shooting that killed a woman in Houston's Fifth Ward area, police say.
What we know:
The shooting was reported in the 3400 block of Cline Street, near Hirsch Road and Clinton Drive.
Police say a woman was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.
The alleged shooter reportedly stayed at the scene and claimed the shooting was out of self-defense.
What we don't know:
No other information is available at this time.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added when available.
The Source: Houston Police Department