Woman killed in Houston Fifth Ward shooting; shooter claims self-defense, police say

The Brief The shooting happened on Cline Street near Hirsch Road and Clinton Drive. A woman was pronounced deceased at a hospital. Police say the shooter stayed at the scene.



A suspect is claiming self-defense for a shooting that killed a woman in Houston's Fifth Ward area, police say.

Houston Cline Street shooting: Suspect claims self-defense

What we know:

The shooting was reported in the 3400 block of Cline Street, near Hirsch Road and Clinton Drive.

Police say a woman was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

The alleged shooter reportedly stayed at the scene and claimed the shooting was out of self-defense.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added when available.