Houston shooting: Brother confesses to shooting his sister, taken into custody

By
Updated  October 2, 2025 9:28pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Houston police are on the scene investigating following a shooting in northeast Houston on Thursday evening.
    • Officials said the shooting occurred in the 4100 block of Tidford around 8:15 p.m.

HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene investigating following a shooting in northeast Houston on Thursday evening. 

What we know:

Officials said the shooting occurred in the 4100 block of Tidford around 8:15 p.m. 

When officers arrived, they found a woman had been shot. 

The woman was taken to the hospital. Officials said she was responsive when she left and was taken into surgery. 

FULL VIDEO: Brother in custody after confessing to shooting his sister

FOX 26 Reporter Sherman Desselle spoke with the Houston Police Department on FOX 26 News at 9 p.m. to get the latest information.

Authorities said they believe the woman is going to survive. 

Police said as they were working on the scene, a man came back to the area, who was later identified as her brother, turned himself in saying there had been an argument over the care of their mother, and he shot his sister. 

The brother was taken into custody. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 

The Source: Information from the Houston Police Department. 

