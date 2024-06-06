A dramatic attempted home invasion unfolded late Tuesday night in South Houston, resulting in a gunfight between the homeowner and suspects on the 7th floor of 4001 Midtown.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., officers from the Houston Police Department (HPD) responded to a report of a shooting at the scene. Upon arrival, authorities say no one had been shot, although a significant exchange of gunfire had taken place.

According to initial reports, two suspects attempted to force their way into a residence. The homeowner confronted them, and a gunfight ensued. Several rounds were fired before the suspects fled the scene.

During their search, officers apprehended one suspect who was attempting to change clothes nearby. The second suspect remains at large. He is described as a tall African American man dressed in all black. It is unclear whether this suspect was armed, as no firearm was recovered at the scene.

HPD continues to investigate the incident and is urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of the second suspect to come forward.

The case is being handled by HPD, with Lt. Riley leading the investigation.