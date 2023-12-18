Police say a disturbance in a Houston restaurant ended in a deadly shooting early Monday morning.

According to HPD, officers responded to reports of a shooting at Leighton’s on Emancipation near Wheeler around 12:45 a.m. and found a wounded man on the sidewalk outside.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, there had been a disturbance inside of the restaurant, and the man was shot in the chest.

Police say the wounded man then went out onto the patio, and the suspect pushed him over onto the sidewalk.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly shooting on Emancipation.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 5’8" to 6’ tall, about 230 pounds, with a medium build. He was reportedly wearing a white stripped shirt. Police say he was last seen going southbound still armed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.