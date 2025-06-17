The Brief A man was shot under a bridge at I-45 and Almeda Genoa Road on Monday night. The gunman was reportedly on a bicycle and fired multiple shots. The wounded man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.



Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot multiple times under a bridge in southeast Houston by someone on a bike, authorities say.

Man shot under bridge

Houston police investigate a shooting at Almeda Genoa Road and the Gulf Freeway.

What we know:

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Monday under the bridge at I-45 and Almeda Genoa Road.

After speaking with witnesses, police determined that a male in a black hoodie rode up on a bike and shot a man who was under the bridge.

The gunman reportedly walked up, stood over the man and fired a few more times before riding away on the bike. He was last seen going westbound on Almeda Genoa.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

What we don't know:

There is no further description of the gunman.

The man who was shot has not been identified. Police say he appears to be homeless and in his 40s.

Investigation continues

What's next:

Houston police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.