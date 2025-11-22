Two masked men shoot vehicle in Acres Home area; driver critically injured, police say

The Brief Police responded to a shooting call on Orebo Street Friday night. Two men in ski masks allegedly shot at a car with four people inside, hitting the driver. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A man was taken to a hospital Friday night after two masked suspects shot at his vehicle in the Acres Homes area, according to police.

Houston crime: Acres Homes shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 10:30 p.m. Friday on Orebo Street, near West Montgomery Road and South Victory Street.

Allegedly, the victim just left a home with three other people and got into a vehicle. Police say two suspects in ski masks were in the middle of the street and suddenly fired multiple rounds at the victim's vehicle.

The driver was struck by the gunfire. Police said he was in critical condition as of Friday night.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

It's not clear if anyone else in the victim's vehicle was injured.

There is no information on the suspects or why the shooting happened.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident can contact one of the following agencies:

HPD Major Assaults Division: 713-308-8800

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)