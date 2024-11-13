A man called 911 after shooting another man in southwest Houston on Tuesday night, police say.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of Lynbrook.

According to police, the shooter said he was parking his vehicle on the street next to his apartment complex when the other man drove up in a red truck and started saying something to him.

Police say the shooter, concerned, reportedly started walking faster toward his apartment, and the man in the red truck got out.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Lynbrook.

The shooter told police that he couldn’t see very well in the dimly lit area, but it appeared that the man from the red truck had a weapon.

The shooter had a pistol and shot the other man in the arm, claiming self-defense, police say.

The man who was shot drove away, and police say the shooter ran to his apartment and called 911.

Police and EMS found the wounded man slumped over in his truck, trying to call 911, not too far away.

He was taken into surgery, and police have not yet been able to get his side of the story.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and confirm what actually happened.