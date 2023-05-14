Houston police are working to determine what led up to the shooting of three people in a car on Saturday night.

The shooting was reported around 8:12 p.m. in the 5600 block of Yale Street.

Authorities arrived and found four people in a car. Three of them had been shot and were transported to the hospital.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Yale Street.

The driver had a chest wound, one passenger was shot in the bicep, and the other was grazed in the stomach area, police say. They are all expected to survive.

There is no information on what happened before the shooting or a description of a suspect or suspects at this time. The investigation in ongoing.