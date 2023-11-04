Houston police are investigating after a man and a woman were shot outside of a party on Friday night.

The shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. in the 4100 block of Old Spanish Trail near St. Augustine.

Police say a family had rented out the bar for a party, and people were leaving as it was ending.

A 22-year-old man and a woman in her 30s told officers they were searching for keys out in the parking lot when they heard gunfire and tires screeching, police say.

They were both shot. They were taken to the hospital and underwent surgery, but both are expected to survive their injuries, officials say.

Police say a few other people were outside at the time of the shooting. There is no description of a suspect or a vehicle they may have been in at this time. The investigation is ongoing.