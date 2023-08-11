Houston shooting: 15-year-old in critical condition after neighborhood shooting

Houston police are investigating a shooting that occurred in a northeast Houston neighborhood.

According to HPD Lieutenant Crowson, officers received reports of a shooting in the 9600 block of Aguila Street late Thursday evening.

When they arrived they found shell casings and blood in the street. Officers say they were later told two males arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

One of the men was 20-years-old with a gunshot to the leg, Crowson said. He was last reported in stable condition. The other male was 15-years-old and last said to be in critical condition, having to get surgery.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston

Officers say the shooting escalated from some argument or altercation and several neighbors witnessed the incident.

At least three people exchanged gunfire, authorities said.

According to Crowson, they are still investigating where the shots came from and what exactly happened.