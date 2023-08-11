A Conroe ISD transportation employee was fired and is facing criminal charges after he physically assaulted a student on a bus Thursday afternoon.

The video shows the employee, who has not been identified, getting verbally and physically aggressive with the student. In the video, the student falls to the ground and the employee continued to verbally and physically abuse him.

The employee was immediately fired by Conroe ISD and the Conroe ISD Police Department is investigating the incident. The police department has said that they expect to pursue criminal charges against the employee.

Conroe ISD Director of Communications Sarah Blakelock released a statement saying that the district is "disturbed by this unacceptable behavior" and that the employee's actions "are not representative of our hundreds of hard-working transportation staff."