Houston shooting: 11-year-old shot on Lomax Street, officials investigating

The Brief An investigation is now underway after an 11-year-old was shot on Thursday evening in Houston. The shooting occurred in the 8600 block of Lomax Street The 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.



An investigation is now underway after an 11-year-old was shot on Thursday evening in Houston, officials said.

11-year-old shot on Lomax Street in Houston

What we know:

Officials said the shooting occurred on the 8600 block of Lomax Street.

Houston police said two brothers were playing basketball in front of the house when a blue sedan stopped with a Hispanic male inside the vehicle.

Police said two shots were fired out the window. One of those shots struck an 11-year-old boy in the torso area.

The 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital by EMS. He is currently in surgery.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

Officials stated the vehicle may have driven by a couple times before it stopped, but that remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is unknown, officials said.

What you can do:

If you have any information on this shooting, you're asked to contact Houston Crime Stoppers or Houston Police Major Assaults Division at (713) 308-8800.