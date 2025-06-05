Expand / Collapse search

Houston shooting: 11-year-old shot on Lomax Street, officials investigating

By
Updated  June 5, 2025 9:36pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
11-year-old boy shot in NE Houston, police investigating

An investigation is underway after an 11-year-old boy was shot while playing basketball in front of his home on Lomax Street on Thursday evening.

The Brief

HOUSTON - An investigation is now underway after an 11-year-old was shot on Thursday evening in Houston, officials said. 

11-year-old shot on Lomax Street in Houston

What we know:

Officials said the shooting occurred on the 8600 block of Lomax Street. 

Houston police said two brothers were playing basketball in front of the house when a blue sedan stopped with a Hispanic male inside the vehicle. 

Police said two shots were fired out the window. One of those shots struck an 11-year-old boy in the torso area. 

The 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital by EMS. He is currently in surgery. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

Officials stated the vehicle may have driven by a couple times before it stopped, but that remains under investigation. 

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is unknown, officials said. 

What you can do:

If you have any information on this shooting, you're asked to contact Houston Crime Stoppers or Houston Police Major Assaults Division at (713) 308-8800. 

The Source: Information from the Houston Police Department. 

