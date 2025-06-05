Houston shooting: 11-year-old shot on Lomax Street, officials investigating
HOUSTON - An investigation is now underway after an 11-year-old was shot on Thursday evening in Houston, officials said.
11-year-old shot on Lomax Street in Houston
What we know:
Officials said the shooting occurred on the 8600 block of Lomax Street.
Houston police said two brothers were playing basketball in front of the house when a blue sedan stopped with a Hispanic male inside the vehicle.
Police said two shots were fired out the window. One of those shots struck an 11-year-old boy in the torso area.
The 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital by EMS. He is currently in surgery.
Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)
Officials stated the vehicle may have driven by a couple times before it stopped, but that remains under investigation.
What we don't know:
The motive behind the shooting is unknown, officials said.
What you can do:
If you have any information on this shooting, you're asked to contact Houston Crime Stoppers or Houston Police Major Assaults Division at (713) 308-8800.
The Source: Information from the Houston Police Department.