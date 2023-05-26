Houston shooting: 1 person shot dead in northeast Houston, police investigating

Houston police are investigating after a male was found dead in northeast Houston.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 6700 block of Bennington along with the fire department where they found an adult male dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police say the victim seemed to be in his teens or early 20s.

Residents at the apartment complex told police they heard a gunshot and went outside where they found the male laying on the ground in the courtyard next to an apartment building.

There were several shell casings found in the parking lot, but authorities can't say if it's from the shooting or a different incident.

Officials say they are still investigating and talking to witnesses to see what else they might have heated and if there is any surveillance video.