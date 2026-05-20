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The Brief One person is dead after a shooting on Richmond Avenue. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.



Police are investigating a deadly shooting in west Houston on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The shooting was reported at a business strip center in the 9300 block of Richmond Avenue near Ocee Street.

Police say a person was found dead with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

There is no description of the person who died or anyone police are looking for in connection to the shooting.

What's next:

HPD's Homicide Division is investigating the shooting.