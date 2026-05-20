Houston shooting: 1 killed outside Richmond Avenue business
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HOUSTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in west Houston on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
The shooting was reported at a business strip center in the 9300 block of Richmond Avenue near Ocee Street.
Police say a person was found dead with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
There is no description of the person who died or anyone police are looking for in connection to the shooting.
What's next:
HPD's Homicide Division is investigating the shooting.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.