Diesel spill contained at Deer Park facility dock along Houston Ship Channel

The Brief PEMEX Deer Park reported a diesel spill at their dock along the Houston Ship Channel. The company says the spillage and its source have been contained. PEMEX is working to monitor any potential impacts on ship channel traffic.



An oil spill is said to be under control following an issue for a Deer Park company along the Houston Ship Channel.

Diesel spill along Houston Ship Channel

What we know:

PEMEX Deer Park confirmed that there was a diesel leak Sunday at their dock facilities.

Officials say the source of the spill is now secure, and they have contained the spillage. Crews are now working to clean up the spill and monitor any potential impacts on traffic in the channel.

PEMEX says there is no known impact on the community or other companies in the area.

What we don't know:

There is no other information regarding the source of the spill or how much diesel spilled into the channel.