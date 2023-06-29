Houston Shell Freedom Over Texas road closures

article

The Fourth of July holiday is here and officials have announced numerous road closures in preparation for the Shell Freedom Over Texas event.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Here's a full list of all the road closures:

BUFFALO BAYOU & ELEANOR TINSLEY PARKS TRAIL CLOSURES

Friday, June 30th through Wednesday, July 5th

- The Hike & Bike Trails between Bagby and Taft will be closed to walkers, runners and bikers. They are encouraged to use nearby trails.

EVENT STREET CLOSURES

Sunday, July 2, 7:00 a.m. to Wednesday, July 5, 5:00 a.m.

- Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)

- Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby

- Allen Parkway inbound at Taft

-No access to I-45/Heiner/Crosby until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5

- Sabine Street at Memorial Drive and at the Bridge

- Sabine Street at Bridge, blocking south bound traffic to Allen Parkway

- Gillette Street (mid-block) by Federal building (after apartment entrance)

- Walker and Sabine access blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street

- I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remains open

- Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street

- Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street

Tuesday, July 4, 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

- Bagby northbound at Dallas

- Lamar between Smith and Bagby

- Brazos St. at Dallas

Tuesday, July 4, 3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

- Bagby southbound at Rusk

Tuesday, July 4, 5:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

- Silver Street at Memorial Drive

- Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue

- Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh

- Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times)

- Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive

- Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby

Tuesday, July 4, 9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Fireworks Display)

- Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive

The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard / Studemont Street