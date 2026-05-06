Houston Settegast shooting sends 1 to hospital; 1 detained

The Brief A shooting was reported Wednesday at a home near Wayside Drive. One person was sent to hospital. Another person has been detained.



One person is in a hospital and another is in custody after a shooting in a northeast Houston neighborhood early Wednesday afternoon.

Houston Settegast shooting

What we know:

Police say a shooting was reported shortly after noon on Wednesday at a home on Fairchild Street, near North Loop East and Wayside Drive.

Authorities confirm one person has been taken to a hospital, and another person has been detained.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

The injured person's condition has not been confirmed.

This is a developing report. We will update when more information is available.