Houston Settegast shooting sends 1 to hospital; 1 detained
HOUSTON - One person is in a hospital and another is in custody after a shooting in a northeast Houston neighborhood early Wednesday afternoon.
Houston Settegast shooting
What we know:
Police say a shooting was reported shortly after noon on Wednesday at a home on Fairchild Street, near North Loop East and Wayside Drive.
Authorities confirm one person has been taken to a hospital, and another person has been detained.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified.
The injured person's condition has not been confirmed.
This is a developing report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police