Canada set to play in Houston's final FIFA World Cup 2026 match

The Brief Canada will be playing in Houston for its Round of 16 match. Their opponent will depend on the Netherlands vs. Morocco match. Houston's Round of 16 match will be the city's final match for the FIFA World Cup 2026.



Canada will be one of the two teams coming to Houston for the city's final match of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada set for final Houston match

What we know:

Canada will play in Houston for a Round of 16 match.

This comes after the team scored the only goal in their Round of 32 match on Sunday against South Africa.

What's next:

Canada is the first nation that made its way to the Round of 16 bracket. Their opponent will depend on who wins Monday night's match between the Netherlands and Morocco.

Houston's Round of 16 match will be the city's final match for the FIFA World Cup 2026. That game is set for Saturday, July 4.