We've all had those moments where technology has not been our friend.

Whether that's the computer freezing, or the connection suddenly dropping out of nowhere. Or worse, your computer suddenly shuts down, and you forgot to save your stuff, and now you risk potentially losing everything including that great thought you once had in the essay you were writing up but now can't even remember, and you have to re-write the entire thing all over again.

The point is, you're not alone. And if you're from Houston or San Antonio, you're among the top 10 cities in the U.S., according to a report in Electric, that does the most searching for resolving tech issues.

Using 2022 Google Trends data to analyze search volume for different tech issues, and queries across all 50 states and the 50 most populous cities, Electric was able to find out which states need more tech support than others.

Their findings led them to rank Houston as the 3rd most city for looking into tech issues, and San Antonio as 8th. Additionally, Texas had the 4th most searches when it came to joining a Zoom meeting.

In fact, two of the most searched queries were "how to join a Zoom meeting," and "how to change a Zoom virtual background."

New York City, meanwhile, was ranked the city with the most inquiries about tech issues, while San Jose, California was ranked 10th.

For a complete look at the report and how other cities fared in comparison, click here.