Juveniles find man's body in abandoned Houston building while trespassing, officers say
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HOUSTON - Houston police said a group of juveniles were trespassing inside an abandoned building when they found a man's body Friday night.
What we know:
Officers responded to the building in the 800 block of Saint Joseph Parkway around 9 p.m. for a drowning.
The juveniles found the man in a small body of water, police said. The water appeared to have collected in what was described as an "elevator area."
What we don't know:
The man's cause of death and identity have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.