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The Brief Houston police said a group of juveniles were trespassing in an abandoned building when they found a man's body Friday night. The body was found in a small body of water in an "elevator area" in a building on Saint Joseph Parkway around 9 p.m. The man's identity and cause of death have not been released.



Houston police said a group of juveniles were trespassing inside an abandoned building when they found a man's body Friday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the building in the 800 block of Saint Joseph Parkway around 9 p.m. for a drowning.

The juveniles found the man in a small body of water, police said. The water appeared to have collected in what was described as an "elevator area."

What we don't know:

The man's cause of death and identity have not been released.