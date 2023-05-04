article

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Houston after one man was shot and killed.

On Wednesday around 1:45 p.m., Houston police officers responded to a welfare call at a home in the 400 block of Rouse Street in the Denver Harbor area. Officials say a family member told officers the unidentified man was having issues with alcohol and was using narcotics.

The family member also told officers the man threatened him and the neighbors. After officers made contact, he became aggressive and went inside the home, threatening to assault his family member, neighbors, and officers.

PREVIOUS STORY: Houston police investigating deadly 'officer-involved shooting' in Denver Harbor

The man threatened to get a pistol and shoot the officers, authorities say. This led to officers using their taser on the suspect twice, but it had no effect.

According to police, the man then moved quickly to the kitchen and behind the counter, which obstructed the officers' view of his hands.

Fearing for his life and the life of his partner, HPD Officer A. Alvarez shot his duty weapon at the suspect, striking him multiple times, officials say.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 MOBILE APP BY CLICKING HERE

Officers immediately provided medical assistance until Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived and pronounced the man dead.

No officers were injured in the shooting. Officer Alvarez was sworn in as an officer in March 2019 and is assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division.

As is customary in HPD officer-involved shooting incidents in the Houston city limits, this case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division, and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.