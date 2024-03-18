Houston Rodeo 2024 by the numbers: Over 2.5 million guests attend 23-day event

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has ended and over 2.5 million people attended the event in 2024.

Here’s a look back at the event, by the numbers:

Attendance

Total attendance for all activities on the grounds, Feb. 22 – 24 (World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings) and Feb. 27 – March 17, 2024 (Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo) reached 2,553,185.

In three days, the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest broke the all-time attendance record and entertained 234,456 guests.

Showtime highest daily total attendance from 2024:

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 – 168,507

Sunday, March 10, 2024 – 162,506

Saturday, March 9, 2024 – 161,496

Friday, March 15, 2024 – 157,996

Thursday, March 14, 2024 – 157,205

Paid rodeo/concert attendance reached 1,331,478.

Highest paid rodeo/concert performances from 2024:

Friday, March 15, 2024 – Jonas Brothers – 75,600 (New all-time paid concert attendance record)

Sunday, March 10, 2024 – Los Tigres del Norte, Go Tejano Day presented by Fiesta Mart – 75,595 (second highest paid concert attendance record)

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 – Nickelback – 75,036

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Bun B’s All-American Takeover – 75,005

Saturday, March 9, 2024 – Lainey Wilson – 74,940

RODEOHOUSTON

RODEOHOUSTON awarded $2.178 million to its contestants in 2024.

The 2024 RODEOHOUSTON Super Series invited the world's top rodeo athletes to compete in eight traditional rodeo events.

RODEOHOUSTON Super Series athletes competed for a share of $2,178,000 in prize money. Each event champion rode out of NRG Stadium with $50,000, plus winnings from the preliminary rounds.

The 2024 RODEOHOUSTON Super Series Champions, with total money earned, are:

Bareback Riding: Leighton Berry: Weatherford, Texas – $53,750

Barrel Racing: Leslie Smalygo: Skiatook, Oklahoma – $58,000

Breakaway Roping: Jackie Crawford: Stephenville, Texas – $55,250

Bull Riding: Creek Young: Rogersville, Missouri – $54,000

Saddle Bronc Riding: Damian Brennan: Injune, Queensland, Australia – $56,750

Steer Wrestling: Dakota Eldridge: Elko, Nevada – $57,250

Team Roping: J.C. Yeahquo: Mandaree, North Dakota; Buddy Hawkins: Stephenville, Texas – $108,750

Tie-Down Roping: Ty Harris: San Angelo, Texas –$58,000

360 contestants competed over the 20-day event.

Livestock Show, Horse Show and Auctions

Livestock and horse show competitions drew 37,510 entries.

Junior auction sales totaled $26,198,052 (unaudited preliminary totals).

Barrow: $4,177,150

Junior Commercial Steer: $1,258,134 (live auction of choice steers)

Lamb and Goat: $4,189,235

Poultry: $3,521,413

School Art: $2,885,170

Steer: $10,166,950

Seven auction Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion lots set Rodeo records.

Junior Market Barrow Grand Champion: $350,000 Reserve Grand Champion: $321,000 (Rodeo record)

Grand Champion: $350,000

Reserve Grand Champion: $321,000 (Rodeo record)

Junior Market Pen of Broilers Grand Champion: $295,000 Reserve Grand Champion: $115,000

Grand Champion: $295,000

Reserve Grand Champion: $115,000

Junior Market Goat Grand Champion: $305,000 (Rodeo record) Reserve Grand Champion: $200,000 (Rodeo record)

Grand Champion: $305,000 (Rodeo record)

Reserve Grand Champion: $200,000 (Rodeo record)

Junior Market Lamb Grand Champion: $500,000 (Rodeo record) Reserve Grand Champion: $240,000 (Rodeo record)

Grand Champion: $500,000 (Rodeo record)

Reserve Grand Champion: $240,000 (Rodeo record)

Junior Market Steer Grand Champion: $1,000,000 (tied 2022 Rodeo record) Reserve Grand Champion: $650,000

Grand Champion: $1,000,000 (tied 2022 Rodeo record)

Reserve Grand Champion: $650,000

Junior Market Turkey Grand Champion: $125,000 Reserve Grand Champion: $100,000

Grand Champion: $125,000

Reserve Grand Champion: $100,000

School Art Grand Champion: $275,000 Reserve Grand Champion: $200,000

Grand Champion: $275,000

Reserve Grand Champion: $200,000

Wine Grand Champion: $335,000 (Rodeo record) Reserve Grand Champion: $225,000 (Rodeo record)

Grand Champion: $335,000 (Rodeo record)

Reserve Grand Champion: $225,000 (Rodeo record)

Rodeo Uncorked!® Champion Wine Auction: $2,839,487

Ranching & Wildlife: $550,670

Calf scramble and judging contest winners received 381 certificates, each worth $2,250, to apply toward the purchase of a registered beef heifer or steer to exhibit at the 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Certificate premiums totaled $857,250. Calf scramble exhibitors from 2023 who returned with their heifer or steer projects to compete at the 2024 Houston Livestock Show received more than $100,000 total in premiums and awards. The Super Scramble competition was added in 2022, where the "First Catch" scramblers from each of the previous Calf Scramble performances were invited to participate in the event Sunday, March 17, 2024. The scramblers had an extra chance to catch one of the nine calves during the event, and each participant was awarded a cash prize based on their performance. The event awarded an additional $42,000 in cash prizes for Texas youth.

Calf scramble exhibitors from 2023 who returned with their heifer or steer projects to compete at the 2024 Houston Livestock Show received more than $100,000 total in premiums and awards.

The Super Scramble competition was added in 2022, where the "First Catch" scramblers from each of the previous Calf Scramble performances were invited to participate in the event Sunday, March 17, 2024. The scramblers had an extra chance to catch one of the nine calves during the event, and each participant was awarded a cash prize based on their performance. The event awarded an additional $42,000 in cash prizes for Texas youth.

Scholarships and Education

The Rodeo committed $27,317,634 to the youth of Texas in 2024: $14,618,000 in scholarships to be awarded this summer; $9,535,350 to junior show exhibitors; $2,679,494 in educational program grants; and $484,790 in graduate assistantships.

$14,618,000 in scholarships to be awarded this summer;

$9,535,350 to junior show exhibitors;

$2,679,494 in educational program grants; and

$484,790 in graduate assistantships.

AGVENTURE, presented by Oxy

Over 71,000 students participated in scheduled school tours and field trips.

More than 15,000 little cowboys and cowgirls rode the pony rides.

1,175 chicks hatched in the poultry exhibit.

74 piglets, 24 lambs and 19 calves were born at the Birthing Center.

The Junction

Over 150,000 little farmers visited Fun on the Farm.

Over 4,100 kids participated in mutton bustin’.

Official Rodeo Merchandise

Over 303,000 individual items of Rodeo and entertainer merchandise went home with guests during the 2024 event.

New collaborations with Briley King, Katie Kime and Southern James Designs were introduced during 2024.

Drone Show, powered by ExxonMobil

The Drone Show, powered by ExxonMobil came back bigger than before with performances on every Saturday and Sunday during the Rodeo at 8 p.m.

More than 400 drones and fireworks lit up the sky for approximately 10 minutes.

There were two presentations of the drone show: The first presentation featured popular RODEOHOUSTON events like barrel racing and bull riding; The second presentation featured mutton bustin’, school art and AGVENTURE activities.

The first presentation featured popular RODEOHOUSTON events like barrel racing and bull riding;

The second presentation featured mutton bustin’, school art and AGVENTURE activities.

Volunteer Appreciation Day, presented by Phillips 66

The Rodeo hosted the first Volunteer Appreciation Day, honoring the 35,000+ volunteers across 110 committees.

More than 2,200 volunteers registered for the Boots and Bubbly Brunch in the Champion Wine Garden.

The first Volunteer Talent Show had seven entries and the winner was Jill White, from the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest Committee.

Carnival, presented by First Community