Houston Rodeo 2023: More than 2,000 trail riders make their way to NRG

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Houston Rodeo 2023: Caroline joins in on the trail rides

FOX 26 Anchor Caroline Collins experiences one of the yearly traditions as part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

HOUSTON - More than 2,000 trail riders are on their way to the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

People riding their horses have taken the week to travel to NRG. 

They travel about 18 miles a day for six days, and camp out along the way. 

On Friday, they’ll arrive at Memorial Park to camp and parade into NRG on Saturday morning. 

Are you ready to rodeo? The World Championship BBQ Contest is now underway

Houstonians are ready for another Houston Rodeo! The World Championship BBQ Contest is now underway and our mouths are just watering and craving some of that BBQ!

Harris County Constables and other agencies help to keep them safe along busy roadways. 

FOX 26 Anchor Caroline Collins joined a group of trail riders passing through Juliff, Texas for some of their journey.