We now know two of the artists on the lineup for Bun B’s Southern Takeover at RodeoHouston this year.

Bun B announced on Instagram that Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and "others from Louisiana" will be performing.

FILE PHOTO. Rapper Juvenile performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 09, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, RodeoHouston posted a picture of their mascot holding a sign saying, "Drop the lineup Bun B." Bun B agreed to reveal one of the artists if the post got 10,000 likes – which it did.

Bun B’s Southern Takeover is on March 3. Some tickets were still available as of Wednesday morning on the RodeoHouston website.

Last year, Bun B’s H-Town Takeover at the rodeo included Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Lil Flip, Lil Keke, Z-Ro and more.

This year, the rodeo opens on Feb. 28 with Parker McCollum and closes on March 19 with a performance by Luke Bryan.