Houston Rockets plan to re-sign team captain Fred VanVleet

article

The Brief Big Offseason Moves: The Houston Rockets have made key changes, including a major trade for Kevin Durant and resigning Fred VanVleet with a 2-year, $50 million contract. Smart Financial Strategy: By restructuring VanVleet's contract, the Rockets save money and gain flexibility for future deals, helping them build a competitive team around Durant. Veteran Leadership: Fred VanVleet's experience as a former NBA champion provides crucial leadership, especially as the Rockets aim for a successful playoff run.



The Houston Rockets are making waves this offseason, having already secured a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant.

The team isn't done making moves, continuing to make strategic moves to solidify their roster.

In a decisive step, the Rockets have resigned their starting point guard and team captain, Fred VanVleet, to a 2-year, $50 million contract. This decision follows Houston's choice to decline his $44.9 million team option just a day prior.

Financial Flexibility and Strategic Planning

By resigning VanVleet, the Rockets are saving money and giving themselves more options for future deals.

This financial strategy is important as the team works to build a strong lineup around their new star, Kevin Durant.

Fred VanVleet: A Leader with Championship Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 2: Fred VanVleet #5 of the Houston Rockets shoots the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors during Round 1 Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on May 2, 2025 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO U Expand

VanVleet is more than just a player; he's a crucial leader for the Rockets.

Known for his calm and leadership skills, VanVleet brings valuable experience from winning the NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

His knowledge of playoff pressure is a big asset, especially as the Rockets aim for a successful postseason.

Last season, VanVleet averaged 18.7 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game in the playoffs increasing from his regular season average in 2 out of the 3 stats.

His experience as a champion helped guide younger players and kept the team focused during important games even as they lost in a 7 game series against the Golden State Warriors.

Looking Ahead

With VanVleet's leadership and Durant's scoring ability, the Rockets are set to be strong contenders in the upcoming season.

As the team looks for more ways to improve their roster, fans and experts are excited to see how these moves will lead to success on the court.