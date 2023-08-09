Houston Rockets host live, open auditions for Clutch City Dancers

For the first time, the Houston Rockets will host live open auditions for the Clutch City Dancers and fans are invited.

Auditions will be held at the 713 Music Hall at 401 Franklin Street as the team selects your 2023-24 Clutch City Dancers on Saturday.

So much fun, super intense, super H-town love! You just have to RSVP.

Registration for those auditioning is at 9 a.m. and auditions begin at 10 a.m. The fee to register is $35, cash only.

There'll be special guest hosts, including FOX 26's Coco Dominguez, celebrity judges, and a post-audition dance celebration.

To purchase tickets, click here.